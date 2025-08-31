Senior journalist Munawar Hussain Naqvi passes away

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Resident Editor of Financial Daily International Syed Munawar Hussain Naqvi breathed his last at the age of 74 on Sunday morning.

Syed Munawar Hussain Naqvi, elder brother of Manzar Naqvi, Executive Editor of The Financial Daily, had a long and illustrious career in journalism. He began his professional journey with prominent newspapers, including The Daily Sun, Karachi, later serving in The Daily Sun, Lahore, The Daily Muslim, Islamabad, and The Nation, Islamabad.

He also had a distinguished tenure at the Higher education Commission (HEC), where he initially served as Editor of Higher Education news and was later promoted to Director of Academics, the position he held at the time of his retirement.

Following his retirement from HEC, he returned to the field of journalism, contributing to several leading English newspapers of Pakistan.

At The Financial Daily International, he not only served as Resident Editor but was also the writer of a widely read weekly column, Capital Watch, which reflected his deep insight on political, social and economic issues.

He left behind his wife, his son Abbas Naqvi, and his daughter Sadaf Naqvi, who, together with his family, colleagues, and friends, deeply mourn his loss.

He was laid to rest in Islamabad on Sunday (August 31), with family members, friends, colleagues, and members of the media fraternity offering his funeral prayers.

The Financial Daily International has expressed its profound grief over the loss of its senior colleague and prayed to Allah Almighty to elevate his ranks, forgive his shortcomings and grant him a place in Jannat-ul-Firdous. The bereaved family has requested all to kindly remember the departed soul in their prayers and recite Surah Al-Fatiha.