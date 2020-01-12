Senior Journalist of APP Ijaz Ahmad honored by world body

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Senior Journalist of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Peshawar Bureau Ijaz Ahmad has been honored as Director Media 4thpillar Team Khyber Pakhunkhwa Chapter.

Having heavy profile in the field of journalism as well as sport, youth activities and tourism reporting, Ijaz Ahmad has vast experience of covering national and international sports, youth and tourism activities by portraying a soft image of KP including recently merged tribal areas.

He will help create 4thpillar KP Chapter to build strategy for media in crisis besides showing the actual face of the people of KP.

He did his Master in Journalism and Mass Communication Department University of Peshawar. He is a member of world sports body International Press Sports Association (AIPS), Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ) and Peshawar Press Club (PPC) and on the panel of International cricket Council (ICC), International Olympic Committee (IOC) as a Sports Journalist beside acting as Associate Secretary of the Pakistan Sports Writers Federation (PSSWF), President KP Sports Writers Association (KPSWA).

It is worth mentioning here that the World 4th Pillar-Vigilant Media Watchdog, Head Office in New York, USA has 7000 members from around the world. It is working and highlighting the true image of youth, sports and tourism potential.

Ijaz Ahmad said that he will work hard and continue his efforts in portraying the soft image of Pakistan to the rest of the world by highlighting the youth in sports beside exploring tourism potential that have with Pakistan to the international community. He said we have much talented youth potential and scenic beauty which need to be explored and if proper attention were given to these sectors, Pakistan could achieve its socio-economic development goal set by the present government.

ash/