Senior Journalist Of APP Looted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 09, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Senior journalist of APP looted

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :Senior journalist and Chief Reporter of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Lahore Naeem Khan Niazi has been looted in Johar Town Area here.

Senior journalist Naeem Khan Niazi was sitting in a car outside his house at around 8:00 pm on Saturday night, when two bikers snatched his cell phones and cash on gun point and fled away.

The journalist community condemned the incident and demanded the police authorities taking strict action against the incident, arrested the accused as soon as possible.

