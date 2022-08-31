Senior journalist Qaswar Mirza dies

Former Director General Public Relation president house and senior journalist, Qaswar Saeed Mirza died of brain hemorrhage at a private hospital in Lahore on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Former Director General Public Relation president house and senior journalist, Qaswar Saeed Mirza died of brain hemorrhage at a private hospital in Lahore on Wednesday. He was 78.

Funeral prayer of Mr Mirza will be offered on Thursday at 2:30 pm at Govt High school Janaza Gah.

The deceased has been hospitalized in Lahore after he suffered paralysis a few days ago where his conditioned worsened today after brain hemorrhage, his family sources said.

The doctors had termed 48 hours crucial for his life today. They said and added that the deceased was under great stress after his only daughter fell from the roof and broke her backbone a few years back.

They informed after a surgery she recovered but Mirza took the incident to heart.

The deceased belonged to Shujabad but had settled in Lahore for over 20 years, they said adding that none of his five sons were married.

He is survived by a wife, five sons and one daughter.