Senior journalist Rafiq Afghan laid to rest

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Editor In-chief of a leading urdu daily Rafique Afghan died due to lungs infection at a private hospital here on Monday.

Rafique Afghan was laid to rest in Mewa Shah graveyard here.

Earlier, the Namaz-e-Janaza of the deceased was led by Chief of Saylani Welfare Trust, famous scholar Maulana Bashir Farooqi after Zohar prayers at Masjid Al-Fatah Kidney Hill Park here.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Information Nasir Hussain Shah has condoled the death of the senior journalist.

In his condolence message, Nasir prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear the loss.