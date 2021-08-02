UrduPoint.com

Senior Journalist Rafiq Afghan Laid To Rest

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 06:20 PM

Senior journalist Rafiq Afghan laid to rest

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Editor In-chief of a leading urdu daily Rafique Afghan died due to lungs infection at a private hospital here on Monday.

Rafique Afghan was laid to rest in Mewa Shah graveyard here.

Earlier, the Namaz-e-Janaza of the deceased was led by Chief of Saylani Welfare Trust, famous scholar Maulana Bashir Farooqi after Zohar prayers at Masjid Al-Fatah Kidney Hill Park here.

Meanwhile, Sindh Minister for Information Nasir Hussain Shah has condoled the death of the senior journalist.

In his condolence message, Nasir prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family to bear the loss.

Related Topics

Sindh Afghanistan Died Nasir Mosque Family

Recent Stories

The Bank of Punjab and McDonald’s Pakistan signs ..

The Bank of Punjab and McDonald’s Pakistan signs MoU for installation of ATMs ..

3 minutes ago
 UAE-Jordanian Parliamentary Friendship Committee h ..

UAE-Jordanian Parliamentary Friendship Committee holds remote meeting

6 minutes ago
 ADEK unveils back-to-school policies for private a ..

ADEK unveils back-to-school policies for private and Charter schools ahead of ne ..

6 minutes ago
 21,025 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

21,025 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

51 minutes ago
 Soldier martyred in fight against terrorists in No ..

Soldier martyred in fight against terrorists in North Waziristan: ISPR

1 hour ago
 Over 400 local, global entities compete for 8th ed ..

Over 400 local, global entities compete for 8th edition of Sharjah Government Co ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.