Senior Journalist Rahim Safi passes away

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Senior Journalist and member of Peshawar Press Club Rahim Safi passed away here on Wednesday.

He was admitted in Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar.

Ministers, Advisors, Civil Society members, traders community and others expressed grief and sorrow over demise of senior Journalist and prayed Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and granted courage to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.