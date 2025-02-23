Open Menu

Senior Journalist Rana Imran Latif Meets PFUJ Secretary General Arshad Ansari

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2025 | 12:30 AM

Senior journalist Rana Imran Latif meets PFUJ Secretary General Arshad Ansari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Senior journalist Rana Imran Latif on Saturday met with General Secretary Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists

Muhammad Arshad Ansari here.

Arshad Ansari has been re-elected as Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists ( PFUJ) secretary general unopposed.

Rana Imran Latif congratulated Arshad Ansari on his unopposed election and expressed the hope that he will continue to strive for protection of journalists rights.

Former President of National Press Club ( NPC) Anwar Raza and senior journalists Zaheer Shahzad and Omer Hafeez were also present during the meeting.

APP/ usg

