Senior Journalist Rana Imran Latif Meets PFUJ Secretary General Arshad Ansari
Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2025 | 12:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Senior journalist Rana Imran Latif on Saturday met with General Secretary Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists
Muhammad Arshad Ansari here.
Arshad Ansari has been re-elected as Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists ( PFUJ) secretary general unopposed.
Rana Imran Latif congratulated Arshad Ansari on his unopposed election and expressed the hope that he will continue to strive for protection of journalists rights.
Former President of National Press Club ( NPC) Anwar Raza and senior journalists Zaheer Shahzad and Omer Hafeez were also present during the meeting.
APP/ usg
Recent Stories
New polio vaccination campaign begins in Gaza targeting 600,000 children
Tim Merlier sprints to back-to-back wins at UAE Tour 2025
Intriguing ties at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Mohammed bin Rashid to honour Arab Hope Makers tomorrow
Arab Parliament for Child elects President, VPs
Shaden Yaser emerges top scorer in opening day of Abu Dhabi International Arabia ..
Palestinian Cause set crucial guiding principle in UAE's foreign policy: FNC
Abu Dhabi signs groundbreaking agreements with China to strengthen economic, bus ..
SPEA celebrates achievements of 2nd strategic cycle
University of Sharjah launches 5th Forum for Women in Research
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Nabdh Al Falah community hub, directs expans ..
Global Developer Conference underway to promote implementation of AI scenarios
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senior journalist Rana Imran Latif meets PFUJ Secretary General Arshad Ansari6 minutes ago
-
Overloaded truck overturns , 11 injured, five animals killed16 minutes ago
-
Azhar, Safdar elected as president, general secretary in HCBA elections26 minutes ago
-
Upholding parliamentary decorum constitutional obligation: Syedaal Khan46 minutes ago
-
KP CM inaugurates Jaroba dam in Nowshera district56 minutes ago
-
940,000 patients treated under Sehat Card in one year1 hour ago
-
AJK President condoles demise of US-based Kashmiri leader Dr Asif Rehman's mother1 hour ago
-
PFUJ received congratulations by Awam Pakistan Party2 hours ago
-
On directive of CM, 250 victims of Ashiana Housing Scheme handed over plots2 hours ago
-
Rescue officer killed in accident2 hours ago
-
Kohat police tighten noose around criminals2 hours ago
-
Youth plays pivotal role in nation’s development: Rana Mashhood2 hours ago