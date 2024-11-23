Senior Journalist Rehan's Home Set On Fire Amid Ongoing Clashes In Lower Kurram
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2024 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) In a recent escalation of violence in the Kurram district, the home of a senior journalist, Muhammad Rehan was completely burned down during an attack in the Bagan area of Lower Kurram.
The incident occurred last night when armed assailants launched an attack, using both light and heavy weaponry.
Rehan’s house and adjacent structures, including his guest house, were reduced to ashes, forcing his family to seek refuge in nearby areas in a state of distress.
Speaking to media, Muhammad Rehan, a member of the Peshawar Press Club (PPC) and Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ), described the harrowing situation, saying that heavy gunfire broke out in the Bagan area, with violent mob using a range of weapons.
He reported that Bagan Market was set ablaze, and soon after, several houses in the vicinity were also torched.
"It was an extremely difficult situation. While intense firing was ongoing, we had to move women and children to safer places," Rehan explained.
This attack comes shortly after the tragic killing of journalist Janan Hussain from Upper Kurram, who was shot dead during an armed assault in Lower Kurram.
Office bearers of the Peshawar Press Club, Khyber Union of Journalists, and local journalist community have called for immediate protection for media workers in the areas and demanded lasting peace and security in the area to prevent further violence and attacks on civilians.
It is worth mentioning here that more than 40 persons were killed during the ongoing violence.
