Senior Journalist (retd) Abdul Qudus Kasuri Passes Away

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Senior Journalist (retd) Abdul Qudus Kasuri passes away

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Abdul Qudus Kasuri, former senior journalist and trade unionist of Associated

Press of Pakistan (APP) Punjab, died here on Thursday after a protracted illness.

He survived by a widow, two sons and two daughters.

He was the elder brother of Abdul Samad, senior journalist of Associated Press

of Pakistan (APP) Lahore Bureau.

His funeral prayers, Namaz e Janaza, are scheduled to be held after Isha prayer

at Q-Block Model Town (Extension).

The final tribute will gather friends, colleagues, and well-wishers to pay their respects

to a man who dedicated the better part of his life to the noble profession of journalism.

Having served with dedication and integrity, Abdul Qudus Kasuri contributed significantly

to APP for over 35 years. His commitment to the principles of journalism and his leadership

within the Punjab trade union earned him the respect of his peers and the wider community.

Abdul Qudus Kasuri (Late) was council member of the Lahore Press Club.

His loss reverberates not only through the corridors of the news agency but also within

the family, where his absence leaves an indelible mark.

