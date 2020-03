Senior Journalist Selab Mehsud dies in Peshawar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Senior journalist Selab Mehsud died after protracted disease on Thursday.

Selab Mehud had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital at Islamabad and died on Thursday's morning. His funeral prayers would be offered in Burki town Jamia Masjid Burki town near Radio Pakistan Dera Ismail Khan on Friday.