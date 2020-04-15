Senior journalist serves legal notice on car tracking company

A senior journalist Farooq Firaq and his spouse Shakeela Naz, a renowned Pashto singer Wednesday served a legal notice on a car tracking system company seeking damages to the tune of Rs1 billion for jamming their vehicle at a deserted place causing physical and mental anguish to them

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :A senior journalist Farooq Firaq and his spouse Shakeela Naz, a renowned Pashto singer Wednesday served a legal notice on a car tracking system company seeking damages to the tune of Rs1 billion for jamming their vehicle at a deserted place causing physical and mental anguish to them.

The legal notice was served on the company Megatech Trackers by Advocate Saifullah Muhib Kakakahel stating that despite giving prior information to the company of disconnecting their vehicle tracking device as his clients were travelling to a place out of the jurisdiction of the company, the company had jammed the vehicle at a place where there was no cell phone facility available.

The notice states that the company unprofessional and negligent behaviour had caused severe mental trauma to his clients and their family.

The legal notice states that the company provides services of tracking by installing GPS Vehicle Tracking Device which could be managed by its website, smart phone / android app. In case the vehicle goes outside the territory, the client is informed by telephone whether it he is himself driving the vehicle or not in order to save the client's vehicle, the notice added.

Saifullah stated that on April 14 his client was visiting a remote area by the name of "Namli" around 25 kms away from Abbottabad where the facility of the company was not extended therefore he had informed the company at 2:41 p.m asking to disable the facility of tracking system as the area he was visiting was out of reach of the service.

He stated that after getting approval from the office, his client along with his family set out for the said destination but when they reach a deserted area, where most of mobile networks did not operate, the engine of his car was jammed by the company's office without any information.

The lawyer states that his clients had the intention also to move Peshawar High Court through a writ petition to stop services of the company in Pakistan in order to save precious lives of citizens and the same episode was not repeated in future with anyone due to the defective service of the company.