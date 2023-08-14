Senior Journalist shot dead in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :A senior journalist of Sindhi newspaper and its tv channel, Jan Muhammad Mahar was shot dead by armed men riding a motorcycle at Queens Road here on late Sunday night.

According to the local police, the assailants shot several fires on Jan Muhammad Mahar, who was travelling by his car.

The journalist received several bullets to his head and near his eyes, the police said, adding that he was rushed to a private hospital in an extremely serious condition.

He succumbed to his wounds while a surgery was under way.

Police stated that an old enmity might have led to the murder.