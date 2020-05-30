UrduPoint.com
Senior Journalist Tests Positive Second Time For Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 06:32 PM

Senior journalist tests positive second time for coronavirus

Senior Reporter of a private news channel, GNN, Abdul Hameed Soomro, has tested coronavirus positive again after staying 14 days in isolation here on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Senior Reporter of a private news channel, GNN, Abdul Hameed Soomro, has tested coronavirus positive again after staying 14 days in isolation here on Saturday.

The GNN Senior Reporter had previously gone into self-isolation and later on in isolation at a hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

The journalist has tested positive once more for the novel coronavirus andhas appealed to friends, relatives and the people to pray for his fast recovery.

Your Thoughts and Comments

