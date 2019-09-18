Senior journalist Usman Ajmery passes away

Senior journalist and Bureau Chief of Urdu daily Nawai Waqat, Usman Ajmery passed away here on Wednesday at the age of 78

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Senior journalist and Bureau Chief of urdu daily Nawai Waqat, Usman Ajmery passed away here on Wednesday at the age of 78.

The funeral prayer was offered at Barkat Bhai mosque in Latifabad unit No.

12, which was attended by a large number of people belonging to different walks of life including journalists, political leaders, friends and family members.Late journalist Usman Ajmery was one of the founders of Hyderabad Union of Journalists (Dastoor).

He was laid to rest in Tando Yousif graveyard.