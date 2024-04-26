Open Menu

Senior Journalist Waseem Shehzad Robbed

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Senior journalist Waseem Shehzad robbed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) A senior journalist of a local private tv channel was robbed along with his friend yesterday night, said a police spokesman.

The journalist on Rohi TV, Waseem Shehzad, was returning home along with a friend on a motorcycle after duty when the unidentified robbers intercepted them.

 

The criminals are reported to have snatched two mobile phones—the two each in possession of the victims—with an amount collectively worth Rs. 210,000 in cash and a motorbike from them.

On minor resistance, the robbers opened straight fire, but it couldn't hurt either of the motorcyclists.

The incident was held in Z-town, near Sameeja Abad, said the spokesman. 

Cases have been registered, and further investigation is underway.

