Senior Journalist Zuhra Karim passes away

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Zuhra Karim, senior Journalist and Editor "She" magazine, laid to rest here Wednesday at DHA graveyard.

Her funeral prayer was offered at Masjid-e-Tariq, Zamzama Clifton.

Ms Zuhra Karim died after brief illness in Singapore on July 5.

A large number of people from banking sector and media, business community, government officials and relatives attended the funeral.

Karachi Editors Club (KEC) in its condolence meeting expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Zuhra Karim and offered Fatehafor the departed soul.