Senior Journalists, Analysts Condole With DG PID Lahore Shafqat Abbas On Death Of His Elder Brother
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2024 | 11:40 PM
A delegation of senior journalists and analysts visited the residence of Director General Press Information Department (PID) Lahore, Shafqat Abbas, on Friday to offer their condolences on the passing of his elder brother, Mussarat Abbas
The gathering was marked by heartfelt prayers for the elevation of Mussarat Abbas’s soul in Jannah and for strength and patience to be granted to the bereaved family during this difficult time.
Among those present were renowned journalists including Mujeebur Rehman Shami, Senior Journalist Salman Ghani, and Talib Bhatti, the Bureau Chief of Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Lahore. Other notable attendees included Malik Shakeel, Malik Salman, Asif Iqbal, Zeeshan, and Dr. Nadeemul Hasan Gillani.
The attendees expressed their deep sympathies and offered support to the family of Shafqat Abbas in their moment of grief.
