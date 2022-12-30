Senior journalists meet CM

President Lahore Press Club Azam Chaudhry and Secretary General PFUJ Rana Muhammad Azeem on Friday called on Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi at his office.

Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Secretary Information Asif Bilal Lodhi, Press Secretary to CM Iqbal Chaudhry and DGPR Punjab Rao Parvez Akhtar were also present.

The CM congratulated Azam Chaudhry on the success of the Pioneer Panel in the LPC election and added that the land for the second phase of the journalist colony would soon be transferred to Punjab Journalist Housing Foundation.

Instructions have been issued to RUDA, he said and cited that a police post was also being established in the journalist colony Harbanspura. "I fulfilled the dream of a roof for journalists before and will do it again", he assured. Plots would also be given to LPC employees and disabled & sick journalists in the second phase of the journalist colony, he concluded.

Azam Ch. and Rana Azeem termed CM as the benefactor of the journalist community.