Senior Journalists Pay Tribute To Late Najma Hameed

Published December 10, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :A delegation of senior journalists was called on Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb here at the ptv Headquarters on Saturday to condole the demise of her aunt and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader late Najma Hameed.

The Fateh was also offered at the PTV headquarters for the departed soul.

The journalists, while paying tribute to the late Najma Hameed for her services to the country, said she was an excellent political and social leader.

The minister said her aunt Najma Hameed had worked for the rights of oppressed classes including women during her entire life.

