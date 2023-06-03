Senior judge inspects Central Jail

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Additional District and Session Judge Asim Chaudhary visited New Central Jail and inspected barracks and other relevant departments.

He was accompanied by Civil Judge Zara Fiaz and visited New Central Jail.

They inspected barracks, kitchens, hospitals, and other departments and also inspected the provision of facilities to prisoners. They also listened to the prisoner's issues.

The senior judge directed to release six prisoners who were detained in minor cases.

Superintendent of Prison Imtiaz Ahmad Bhalli, Deputy Superintendents Rizwan Saeed and Mukhtar Ahmad Qureshi were also present.