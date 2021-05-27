UrduPoint.com
Senior Lawyer Among Three Shot Dead In Kasur

Thu 27th May 2021 | 09:50 AM

Senior lawyer among three shot dead in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Three persons were shot dead, while another suffered bullet injuries in the limits of Raja Jung police.

Police said here on Thursday that Azhar Yaseen Sani, senior lawyer of Kasur district bar association , along with vice chairman Mushtaq Asif and a woman Sobia Bibi, was present at his 'dera' (outhouse) in Haweli Mehtab Khan area when two unidentified men resorted to indiscriminate firing, killing all of them on the spot. A passer-by Kashif received bullet injuries during the firing.

On getting information, DPO Imran Khiswar, SP investigation,DSP Saddar and forensic lab team reached the spot.

Police shifted the bodies and injured man to DHQ hospital.

The DSP said that teams were constituted for the arrest of accused, adding that the reason behind the killings could be old enmity.

President District Bar Association Mirza Nassem-ul-Hassan said that the bar will observe complete strike till the arrest of accused.

