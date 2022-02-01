UrduPoint.com

Senior Lawyer Dies In Sukkur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022 | 01:53 PM

Senior Lawyer dies in sukkur

Senior Advocate of High Courts Hadi Bux Butt breathed his last on Tuesday here due to cardiac arrest

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Senior Advocate of High Courts Hadi Bux Butt breathed his last on Tuesday here due to cardiac arrest.

Scores of people attended his funeral prayers including the press club president and its members, the DBA office-bearers, government officers, educationists, doctors and local politicians. He was buried in the graveyard of Sukkur. Qul will be held in his residence Sukkur, at 5 pm on Tuesday (today).

Related Topics

Sukkur Government

Recent Stories

China Poses Greatest Threat to US Economic Securit ..

China Poses Greatest Threat to US Economic Security, Innovation - FBI Director

37 seconds ago
 Pakistan to host 10th Commonwealth Youth Ministeri ..

Pakistan to host 10th Commonwealth Youth Ministerial Conference: Usman Dar

39 seconds ago
 Senate told legal aid, justice authority establish ..

Senate told legal aid, justice authority established to provide help to poor

50 minutes ago
 Lavrov Asks NATO Counterparts How Alliance Underst ..

Lavrov Asks NATO Counterparts How Alliance Understands Security Indivisibility - ..

42 seconds ago
 China's smartphone shipment grows 1.1 pct in 2021

China's smartphone shipment grows 1.1 pct in 2021

43 seconds ago
 Minsk Says Nothing Threatens Diplomats From US, Ot ..

Minsk Says Nothing Threatens Diplomats From US, Other Nations in Belarus

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>