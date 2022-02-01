Senior Lawyer dies in sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Senior Advocate of High Courts Hadi Bux Butt breathed his last on Tuesday here due to cardiac arrest

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Senior Advocate of High Courts Hadi Bux Butt breathed his last on Tuesday here due to cardiac arrest.

Scores of people attended his funeral prayers including the press club president and its members, the DBA office-bearers, government officers, educationists, doctors and local politicians. He was buried in the graveyard of Sukkur. Qul will be held in his residence Sukkur, at 5 pm on Tuesday (today).