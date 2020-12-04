Senior lawyer Saeed Khurshid on Friday filed a petition, under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, in the Supreme Court seeking degrees verification of the members of the Islamabad Bar Council (IBC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Senior lawyer Saeed Khurshid on Friday filed a petition, under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, in the Supreme Court seeking degrees verification of the members of the Islamabad Bar Council (IBC).

He pleaded the court to issue orders regarding verification of degrees of newly elected members of Islamabad Bar Council.

Federation, Islamabad Bar Council, Vice Chairman IBC and newly elected members of IBC were named as respondents in the case.

The petitioner stated that there were rumors circulating in the city that the degrees of several members of the bar were fake. The allegations of dubious/fake degrees were discrediting the legal profession, he added.

He said bar lawyers not only represent lawyers but also become judges. Therefore, the case of fake degrees of lawyers fell under Article 184 (3), he added.