UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior Lawyer Files Petition For Degree's Verification Of IBC Members

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 07:58 PM

Senior lawyer files petition for degree's verification of IBC members

Senior lawyer Saeed Khurshid on Friday filed a petition, under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, in the Supreme Court seeking degrees verification of the members of the Islamabad Bar Council (IBC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Senior lawyer Saeed Khurshid on Friday filed a petition, under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, in the Supreme Court seeking degrees verification of the members of the Islamabad Bar Council (IBC).

He pleaded the court to issue orders regarding verification of degrees of newly elected members of Islamabad Bar Council.

Federation, Islamabad Bar Council, Vice Chairman IBC and newly elected members of IBC were named as respondents in the case.

The petitioner stated that there were rumors circulating in the city that the degrees of several members of the bar were fake. The allegations of dubious/fake degrees were discrediting the legal profession, he added.

He said bar lawyers not only represent lawyers but also become judges. Therefore, the case of fake degrees of lawyers fell under Article 184 (3), he added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Supreme Court Fake Degrees Lawyers Court

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed Witnesses ‘Zayed Grand Prize F ..

1 minute ago

Two electrocuted in Hijra Shah Muqeem muhallah,Ism ..

3 minutes ago

Explosion Near RTS Broadcaster's Office in Belgrad ..

3 minutes ago

Health dept orders HDUs, ICUs operational during 2 ..

3 minutes ago

Spurs boss Mourinho says no danger of complacency ..

3 minutes ago

7 more tested positive in Attock

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.