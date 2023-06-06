Senior lawyer gunned down in Quetta

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Unknown armed men shot a senior lawyer Abdul Razaq at Airport Road Quetta on Tuesday.

According to police sources, the victim was near Airport Road when armed assailants opened fire at him and fled from the scene.

As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of the deceased was shifted to Quetta civil hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Lawyer community strongly condemned the killing of the senior lawyer Abdul Razaq.

The lawyer associations protested against the incident and demanded the government to arrest the murders of the advocate.

Further investigation was underway.