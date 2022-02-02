Senior Lawyer laid to rest in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Renowned lawyer Hadi Bux Butt was laid to rest here at Sukkur graveyard on Wednesday.

The funeral prayer was offered at the graveyard. A large number of lawyers, office-bearers of Sukkur and Khairpur Bar Associations, writers, journalists and senior government officials attended the funeral.

Advocate Hadi Bux died in a private hospital Karachi due to heart attack on Tuesday.

The lawyers suspended the courts proceedings in mourning.