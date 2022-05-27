UrduPoint.com

Senior Lawyer Naeem Butt Condemns Life Imprisonment Of Yasin Malik

Faizan Hashmi Published May 27, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Senior Lawyer Naeem Butt condemns life imprisonment of Yasin Malik

Senior Lawyer Naeem Butt on Friday strongly condemned life imprisonment to leader of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik by Indian court and urged Pakistan government and opposition parties to jointly raise voice against the unjust decision of Indian court

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Senior Lawyer Naeem Butt on Friday strongly condemned life imprisonment to leader of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik by Indian court and urged Pakistan government and opposition parties to jointly raise voice against the unjust decision of Indian court.

In a statement issued here, he said that Pakistan should have to play its pivotal role in raising the voice against imprisonment of Yasin Malik at all international forums to force India to end inhuman treatment of the Kashmiri leader.

He deplored that due to political turmoil in the country, the government could not properly pursue the matter of Yasin Malik at international level and fight the Kashmir issue practically.

He urged all the political parties of the country to shun their differences and jointly work on the rules of Quaid-e-Azam to put the country on path of development and prosperity.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Jammu All Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

US Biolabs Work in Nigeria From Where Monkeypox Wa ..

US Biolabs Work in Nigeria From Where Monkeypox Was Spread - Russian Defense Min ..

42 seconds ago
 Punishment of Yasin Malik unjustified: Senator Sam ..

Punishment of Yasin Malik unjustified: Senator Samina

43 seconds ago
 Ukrainian Biolabs Enter Pentagon Monitoring System ..

Ukrainian Biolabs Enter Pentagon Monitoring System - Russian Defense Ministry

45 seconds ago
 Fig production to be enhanced under Pak-China agri ..

Fig production to be enhanced under Pak-China agricultural cooperation: Eric Fan ..

46 seconds ago
 Budget cut will force closure of university progra ..

Budget cut will force closure of university programmes & research: HEC

3 minutes ago
 FDE announces summer vacations from June 6 to July ..

FDE announces summer vacations from June 6 to July 31

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.