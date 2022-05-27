Senior Lawyer Naeem Butt condemns life imprisonment of Yasin Malik

Senior Lawyer Naeem Butt on Friday strongly condemned life imprisonment to leader of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Yasin Malik by Indian court and urged Pakistan government and opposition parties to jointly raise voice against the unjust decision of Indian court

In a statement issued here, he said that Pakistan should have to play its pivotal role in raising the voice against imprisonment of Yasin Malik at all international forums to force India to end inhuman treatment of the Kashmiri leader.

He deplored that due to political turmoil in the country, the government could not properly pursue the matter of Yasin Malik at international level and fight the Kashmir issue practically.

He urged all the political parties of the country to shun their differences and jointly work on the rules of Quaid-e-Azam to put the country on path of development and prosperity.