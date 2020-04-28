Senior lawyer passed away

A senior lawyer Abdul Fateh Mughal passed away here on Tuesday, due to protracted illness. He was about 93

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :A senior lawyer Abdul Fateh Mughal passed away here on Tuesday, due to protracted illness. He was about 93. He survived nine sons and five daughters.

He was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in AbuBakr, Larkana .

People from various walks of life included notables, politicians, lawyers, PPP leaders and workers, journalists and relatives attended his funeral prayers .