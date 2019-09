Senior lawyer Syed Zain-ul- Abdeen Kazmi passes away

Senior advocate Syed Zain-ul-Abdeen Kazmi passed away here due to cardiac arrest

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Senior advocate Syed Zain-ul-Abdeen Kazmi passed away here due to cardiac arrest.

Late advocate Zainul Abdeen was an elder brother of the Assistant food Controller Syed Nasir Hussain Kazmi.

President District Bar Association Hyderabad advocate Imdad Unar, senior advocates, the Deputy Directors Food Zahid Baloch, Saleemullah Siddiqui, Qareebullah Soomro, family members and friends have attended the funeral prayers held at Tawakal Mosque Gari Khatta Hyderabad.