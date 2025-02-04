ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Imtiaz Wani, a senior leader of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), has emphasized that Pakistan's sacrifices and efforts in supporting the right to self-determination for the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) are unforgettable.

In a message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, Wani expressed gratitude for Pakistan's unwavering support in addressing the Kashmir dispute.

Speaking to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), Wani stated that Pakistan, as a key party to the Kashmir issue, has consistently provided political, diplomatic, and moral support to resolve the conflict.

He highlighted that Pakistan's stance has always been aligned with the political aspirations of the people of IIOJK and in accordance with relevant United Nations resolutions.

Despite facing numerous challenges, including India's objections and rigid stance, Pakistan has remained steadfast in its support for the Kashmiri cause.

Wani noted that Pakistan has advocated for Kashmir on various international platforms, demonstrating its commitment to the region's freedom and justice.

The pro-freedom leadership and the people of IIOJK deeply appreciate Pakistan's efforts and sacrifices, Wani added.

He expressed hope that Pakistan's advocacy and support would intensify in the future, addressing any existing gaps and ensuring that the concerns of the Kashmiri people are adequately represented.

Wani also called on the international community to exert pressure on India to take concrete and meaningful steps toward resolving the Kashmir issue.

He urged global leaders to play a more active role in ensuring justice and peace for the people of Kashmir.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kashmir Solidarity Day serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for self-determination in the region and the need for sustained international attention to address this long-standing dispute.