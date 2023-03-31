UrduPoint.com

Senior Leader Of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Tariq Fazal Chaudhary For Full Court Hearing In Election Case

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2023 | 11:48 PM

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Tariq Fazal Chaudhary for full court hearing in election case

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Tariq Fazal Chaudhary on Friday urged the formation of a full court bench for holding a transparent hearing in KP and Punjab polls case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Tariq Fazal Chaudhary on Friday urged the formation of a full court bench for holding a transparent hearing in KP and Punjab polls case.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the apex court should consider constituting a full court bench to hear the PTI petition against the postponement of elections in Punjab and KP.

In order to prevent a constitutional crisis, he said that a full court bench could address the election issues being faced by the country.

