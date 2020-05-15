Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Ahsan Iqbal for parliamentary panel to monitor coronavirus relief activities

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Ahsan Iqbal Friday said that a parliamentary committee should be constituted to monitor coronavirus relief activities in the country

Participating in the discussion in the National Assembly on motion moved by Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan, he said that the committee on relief should present its report to the parliament. He also asked the government to inform the house about the aid given by the various countries for the coronavirus.

Ahsan Iqbal said that special training should be arranged for the teachers during the summer holidays. He was of the view that online classes would not help the students as most of them did not have access to it.

He also suggested the government to decrease the price of oil and gas products.

The PML-N leader said serious and collective efforts were needed to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

He said the government should have evolved a comprehensive policy to combat COVID-19.

He pointed out absence of some ministers from the house during serious debate on coronavirus.

The coronavirus pandemic had exposed the health system of the whole world, he said adding that international community should invest more in the health sector rather than other sectors.

He also criticized the government for lifting of lockdown and said that international standard should be followed to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

He said chartered planes should be dispatched to repatriate stranded Pakistanis from various countries.

Ahsan Iqbal proposed that local governments in Punjab should immediately be restored and the Federal government should declare education emergency.

The PML-N leader also thanked friendly countries including China for extending support in fight against coronavirus.

Shazia Marri of Pakistan Peoples Party while taking part in the debate emphasized on strengthening health infrastructure in the country to prevent spread of coronavirus. She said it should be ensured that every frontline soldier has personal protection equipment. She said unified and consensus based policies should be evolved in that regard.

She strongly condemned terrorist attack on a hospital ward in Afghanistan and said she could feel the pain of mothers whose children died in the attack.

Aslam Bhootani stressed the need for devising comprehensive strategy to deal with COVID-19 in effective way. He also appreciated Ehsaas programe for providing relief to the poor segment of the society.

On the appointment of Javed Jabbar to represent Balochistan in National Finance Commission award, he said a local person should be nominated to represent the province.