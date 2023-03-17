Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Mir Abdul Rauf Rind calls on Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar

UrduPoint.com

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Mir Abdul Rauf Rind Friday called on Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar.

Rauf Rind congratulated Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on assuming the charge of the governor and expressed good wishes for him to fulfill his new responsibilities with dedication.

They discussed local issues during the meeting.

