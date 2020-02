Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Jahangir Khan Tareen calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Jahangir Khan Tareen on Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the PM Office.

Overall political situation of the country and party matters were discussed duringthe meeting, a press release of PM Media Wing issued here said.