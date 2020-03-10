Senior Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi indicates cut-in inflation soon

Senior Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Tuesday said PTI government was still working on austerity campaign to strengthen the national exchequer, prime minister Imran Khan has directed the ministers to bring down the inflation in near future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Senior Leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Tuesday said PTI government was still working on austerity campaign to strengthen the national exchequer, prime minister Imran Khan has directed the ministers to bring down the inflation in near future.

Talking to a private news channel he said Members of National Assembly during the previous regime did not work sincerely and created the economy crises for PTI government intentionally, moreover many of their leaders faced corruption charges.

PML-N that its leaders had looted the national kitty mercilessly, the leadership did not pay any respect to the national institutions by giving false pretext to extend their foreign stay,he commented.

"Incumbent government has issued health card, Kifayat card, it has taken positive steps in the field of education to facilitate the nation as it has introduced uniform syllabus for all public schools," he further mentioned.

Government has considered to decrease the fuel prices according to international market's rate but it would take some time, he stated.