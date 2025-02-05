Senior Leaders Of PPP From Gujranwala Meet Punjab Governor
Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2025 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Senior leaders and workers of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) from Gujranwala division met Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at Governor's House on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor said that if PPP would come into power in Punjab then it would start equal development projects in all districts of the province.
It was his first priority to strengthen PPP in Punjab, he said and added that doors of Governor House were open for leaders belonging to other parties as well.
He said that with the grace of the Allah Almighty and support of the people, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would become next Prime Minister in general elections.
He said that he would soon visit Gujranwala and meet party leaders and workers and convey message of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to them.
