Senior leadership of PML-N AJK holds meeting with federal ministers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :The senior leadership of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Thursday held a meeting with Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Aviation Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq and Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal.

The PMLN-AJK senior leadership comprised of Shah Ghulam Qadir, Raja Farooq Haider, Chaudhry Tariq Farooq and others discussed matters relating to AJK and reiterated their resolve to work for the welfare of AJK people in line with the guidance from the PMLN leadership, said a press release.