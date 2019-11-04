(@fidahassanain)

The second tier of leadership of both parties will take part in the APC to be held by the JUI-F to chalk strategy about Azadi March.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2019) A big setback to JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman before calling All Parties Conference on Azadi March as the senior leadership of the PML and PPP refused to join the conference.

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman in his fiery speech on Sunday night has said that he wanted to convene "All Parties Conference" (APC) to see opinions of other opposition parties regarding his Azadi March. The sources said that the JUI-F Chief's meeting with the heads of other oppostition parties was expected today but after the refusal of PML-N and PPP it was not sure now. Maulana Fazl said that they would call APC within two days to chalk out thier future strategy about Azadi March. However, he reiterated his demand of PM's resignation and extended deadline for it for a day.

The sources said that however the members of the main opposition parties including PML-N and PPP would take part in the APC but the senior leadership would not take part.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his yesterday speech hinted about his participation if the JUI-F held its sin-in against the government but he refused to participate in the APC.

The sourcecs said that Pervez Ashraf, Nayyar Bokhar and Naveed Qamar would take part in the APC to represent PPP. From PML-N, Ahsan Iqbal and Khwaja Asif would take part in the APC instead of Shehbaz Sharif who refused to come when Maulana Fazl ur Rehman contacted him in this regard.

In his yesterday speech, Maulana Fazl ur Rehman clearly said that tough decision would be taken if the government refused to accept thier demands and refused to step down. He said: "Make sure that we have no entered into any agreement with the government and nor we signed any agreement with the local administration that for how long we will sit here. We just want re-election, free and fair, without any influence from anyside,". "ECP should introduce electoral reforms and the laws for this purpose are already there," he demanded.