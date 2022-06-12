UrduPoint.com

Senior Level Tri-service Military Delegation Visits China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 12, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Senior level tri-service military delegation visits China

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :A senior level tri-service military delegation of Pakistan visited China from June 9 to 12 where the delegation held wide ranging discussions with senior officials of Chinese military and other government departments.

The apex meeting was held on June 12 wherein the Pakistani side was headed by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa while the Chinese side was led by Vice Chairman Central Military Commission of China General Zhang Youxia, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

Both the sides discussed their perspectives on international and regional security situation, and expressed satisfaction on defence cooperation between the two countries, it added.

Pakistan and China reaffirmed their strategic partnership in challenging times and agreed to continue regular exchange of perspectives on issues of mutual interest.

Both the sides also vowed to enhance their training, technology and counter-terrorism cooperation at the tri-service level.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Technology Exchange China ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa June From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

6 hours ago
 West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

15 hours ago
 Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

16 hours ago
 President condemns India on use of brutal force ag ..

President condemns India on use of brutal force against peaceful Muslim demonstr ..

16 hours ago
 Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrill ..

Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrilling run chase

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.