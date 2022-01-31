Senior Management Course delegation visits Alhamra

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :A seven-member delegation of the 30th Senior Management Course (SMC) visited the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) here on Monday.

LAC Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi welcomed the delegation and briefed them on language, literature and culture, history, objectives, performance, and plans of Alhamra and the mechanism of service delivery.

Zulfiqar Zulfi said that Alhamra was a modern literary and cultural institution that used all resources to entertain people.

He said that through this platform, "We show the culture of Punjab to the world, which creates a soft image of Pakistan worldwide".

The delegation also visited Alhamra Art Gallery, studios, halls, archives, and other departments and described the visit as helpful. "This visit introduced us to Alhamra in a new way, but it would also benefit our course," the delegation members said.

Shahzad Asif Khan, Police Service; Azmat Hussain Khan, Secretariat Service Group; Faryal Munir Magsi, Pakistan Audit & Accounts Service; Mahboob Alam, Finance Division; Ateeq-ur-Rahman Mughal, Inland Revenue Service; and Shahanshah Faisal Azeem, PMS; were included in the delegation.