Senior Management Course Officers Call On ACS South Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2022 | 04:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :A delegation comprising senior management course officers lead by Director National Institute of Management, Islamabad Dr.Naila Jabin visited South Punjab Secretariat on Thursday and called on Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab, Saqib Zafar.

The Secretary Education South Punjab Dr. Ehtesham Anwar, Secretary Forest Sarfaraz Magsi and Additional Secretary (Home) Sajid Bashir were also present in the meeting.

Speaking on this occasion, ACS, Saqib Zafar, said,"The main objective of the South Punjab Secretariat was to solve the problems of the people at their doorsteps. He said it had achieved milestones in various fields and it is matter of pride that unique initiatives have taken in various fields in South Punjab including education." He informed that the monitoring by administrative secretaries had improved service delivery and promoted good governance in different departments.Punjab Government fully understand the problems of the people of this region.

The ACS informed that South Punjab produces 99 percent of Punjab's red peppers , 98pc of mangoes and 94 percent of cotton.He said that nine percent of the population of South Punjab has clean drinking water facility through water supply and 59 pc has the sewerage facility.

Mr Zafar said government was striving hard to raise the living standard of the people of this region, adding the construction work was going on swiftly on the building of South Punjab Secretariat Multan while 50 acres of land has been acquired for Civil Secretariat Bahawalpur.

He told the delegation that work was in progress on more than 10 mega projects worth billion of rupees in education and health sector in South Punjab and the completion of these projects will have yield far-reaching results.

He said that the government has fixed a separate quota in vacant posts for South Punjab.

He further informed the delegation that establishment of transgender school and holding of Hockey Olympics in schools was among the distinctive initiatives of the South Punjab Secretariat.

"Punjab Government is focusing on development in agriculture, livestock and tourism sector," he concluded.

Later, a question- answer session was also held.

The ACS South Punjab also presented a commemorative shield to the Director of National Institute of Management.

