Senior Management Course officers visit Sialkot DC officer, get briefing

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) A delegation consisting of 18 officers from the 35th Senior Management Course at the National Institute of Management (NIM) Lahore visited the DC Office here on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain provided the officers with a comprehensive briefing on the district management of Sialkot and the ongoing development projects.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain emphasised that Sialkot district holds historical significance and is renowned as a modern city with deep-rooted traditions. It stands as the third-largest city in terms of exports in the country, boasting the highest per capita income and literacy rate. He attributed these achievements to the collaborative efforts of the city's residents and public-private partnerships.

Highlighting the potential of Sialkot's business model, the Deputy Commissioner suggested that its replication across Punjab and other districts could significantly alleviate the country's foreign exchange challenges.

He proudly acknowledged Sialkot's rich cultural heritage, citing eminent figures like Iqbal, Faiz, Amjad islam, and Zaheer Abbas who hail from the region. The world-class manufacturing of surgical instruments, leather products, cutlery, sports equipment, and garments, with an annual export worth 3 to 4 billion Dollars, serves as a testament to the skilled artisans in Sialkot.

The Deputy Commissioner credited the community of Sialkot for pioneering initiatives such as the establishment of the first dry port, airport, and airline in the private sector. He also commended the city's residents for their exemplary contributions to infrastructure development, particularly the construction of main highways through matching grants from the government.

Furthermore, he lauded Sialkot as a model city for inter-faith harmony, with a diverse population including approximately 700,000 Christians, as well as Sikh and Hindu communities. The spirit of religious tolerance and coexistence among them is commendable.

Recognising the pivotal role of educators in shaping society, the Deputy Commissioner announced the initiation of the Best Teacher Award at the district level to honour dedicated teachers. Additionally, he highlighted the success of free coaching centres in government schools, where 3,000 children receive tuition, resulting in improved academic performance in board exams.

Plans are underway to relocate the Kutchehry to Aimenabad, and progress has been made on the construction of the ring road project to enhance transportation within the city. The ongoing construction of the Sialkot-Kharian Motorway follows the completion of the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway, further facilitating connectivity and economic development in the region.

During the visit, the officers from the National Institute of Management engaged in interactive sessions, posing queries regarding departmental administration and challenges. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain and relevant officers provided insightful responses to their inquiries.

The officers from NIM expressed their appreciation for the informative briefing provided by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain and presented a commemorative souvenir on behalf of NIM as a gesture of gratitude.