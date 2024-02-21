Senior Management Course Officers Visit WASA Head Office
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 02:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Officers from the senior management course visited the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) head office on Wednesday and received briefing about performance and preparations to deal with the monsoon rains.
Managing Director WASA Ghaffran Ahmad welcomed the officers upon their arrival, and also chaired a meeting to discuss various initiatives and projects.
Director Mudassar Javaid briefed the officers on mega projects in Lahore while discussions revolved around preparations for the upcoming monsoon season, including detailed briefings on control rooms, emergency camps, and operational strategies.
The officers were informed about underground water tanks in various areas of Lahore, including Kashmir Road, Lawrence Gardens, and Sheranwala Gate.
They were also briefed on conservation efforts and billing procedures, with penalties of up to Rs 10,000 for domestic users and Rs 20,000 for commercial users for water wastage, as ordered by the Lahore High Court.
Detailed discussions were held regarding surface water and waste-water treatment plants, revenue collection, GIS, IT reforms, and the master plan of WASA Lahore.
MD Ghaffar Ahmad highlighted WASA's collaborative efforts with all government agencies.
The delegation included officers from the senior management course Muhammad Saeed Khan, Haider Abbas, Zainab Asad Munir, and Lieutenant (retd) Khalid Salim.
Recent Stories
Woman spectator says security officials barred her from carrying “Free Palesti ..
PHC grants interim bail to PTI’s nominee Mian Aslam Iqbal
PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..
MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with PML-N
SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024
US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..
Senate body approves amendment bills
AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley
Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest liquor supplier with 88 bottles3 seconds ago
-
Upgradation of Hazrat Shah Shams shrine underway for promotion of religious tourism10 minutes ago
-
Suspect arrested in injured condition after alleged encounter10 minutes ago
-
Another girl re-united with parents through “Mera Pyara App”20 minutes ago
-
PESCO imposes Rs 6.987mln fine on 247 power pilferers30 minutes ago
-
IT exports up by 39% in January: Minister30 minutes ago
-
Police arrest five kite makers, sellers with a large number of kites30 minutes ago
-
Scholarships awarded among 61 GCWUS students30 minutes ago
-
Three gamblers held30 minutes ago
-
Gujranwala division commissioner chairs district anti-polio committee meeting30 minutes ago
-
Police arrest two bike lifters with four stolen motorcycles40 minutes ago
-
PDMA issues weather warning40 minutes ago