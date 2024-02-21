Open Menu

Senior Management Course Officers Visit WASA Head Office

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Senior management course officers visit WASA head office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Officers from the senior management course visited the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) head office on Wednesday and received briefing about performance and preparations to deal with the monsoon rains.

Managing Director WASA Ghaffran Ahmad welcomed the officers upon their arrival, and also chaired a meeting to discuss various initiatives and projects.

Director Mudassar Javaid briefed the officers on mega projects in Lahore while discussions revolved around preparations for the upcoming monsoon season, including detailed briefings on control rooms, emergency camps, and operational strategies.

The officers were informed about underground water tanks in various areas of Lahore, including Kashmir Road, Lawrence Gardens, and Sheranwala Gate.

They were also briefed on conservation efforts and billing procedures, with penalties of up to Rs 10,000 for domestic users and Rs 20,000 for commercial users for water wastage, as ordered by the Lahore High Court.

Detailed discussions were held regarding surface water and waste-water treatment plants, revenue collection, GIS, IT reforms, and the master plan of WASA Lahore.

MD Ghaffar Ahmad highlighted WASA's collaborative efforts with all government agencies.

The delegation included officers from the senior management course Muhammad Saeed Khan, Haider Abbas, Zainab Asad Munir, and Lieutenant (retd) Khalid Salim.

