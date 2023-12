Senior management course participants from NIM visit Civil Secretariat Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) The participants of the 34th senior management course from National Institute of Management (NIM) Islamabad on Thursday visited the Civil Secretariat Peshawar during their inland study tour.

Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Imtiaz Hussain Shah provided insights into development, provincial government procedures and related matters to the visiting group.

The participants received a briefing on the provincial government's social and economic development plans.