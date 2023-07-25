Open Menu

Senior Medical Practioner Expresses Grave Concern Over Abnormal Increase In Prices Of Medicines

Faizan Hashmi Published July 25, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Senior Medical practioner expresses grave concern over abnormal increase in prices of medicines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Patron in Chief of Leprosy, TB, Blindness Relief Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Prof Surgeon Muhammad Arif Khan has expressed his grave concern over the more than four hundred per cent increase in prices of medicines used by patients of blood pressure, asthma, TB, Leprosy and cancer.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, Prof Surgeon Muhammad Arif has demanded the provincial interim government take measures for the provision of free medicine to patients of these afflictions.

Government should take special measures for the provision of free medicines at public sector hospitals and health care centers throughout the province, Dr. Arif reiterated.

Surgeon Arif also criticized those who are responsible for selling medicines at exorbitant rates.

He said due to the non-availability of fully pure and hygienic eatable items in markets, people are fast developing such diseases and the availability of medicine at high prices is increasing their difficulties, especially in poor strata.

The concerned government departments, he continued, are also showing hesitancy in taking action against these persons involved in illegal activity and playing with the lives of people.

Those who are found involved in the production of spurious medicine or supply of medicine at abnormally high prices, deserve severe punishment and in this connection strict legislation is need, Dr. Arif went on to say.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Market Cancer National University Government Blood

Recent Stories

Indian woman who crossed borders for love embraces ..

Indian woman who crossed borders for love embraces Islam, marries Nasrullah

5 minutes ago
 UAE showcases its preparation in Executive Office& ..

UAE showcases its preparation in Executive Office&#039;s meeting held with the I ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan seizes lead on day two, rain halts play

Pakistan seizes lead on day two, rain halts play

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan women's squad for Asian Games announced

Pakistan women's squad for Asian Games announced

39 minutes ago
 Aldar increases investment in its retail portfolio ..

Aldar increases investment in its retail portfolio to AED 1 Billion with new red ..

53 minutes ago
 Addl SHO martyred in suicide attack in Khyber

Addl SHO martyred in suicide attack in Khyber

1 hour ago
GMC reflects UAE&#039;s leading position as global ..

GMC reflects UAE&#039;s leading position as global media industry capital: Shamm ..

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed congratulates President of Uzbek ..

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates President of Uzbekistan on his birthday

2 hours ago
 MoHRE records 18.6 million communication processes ..

MoHRE records 18.6 million communication processes with its customers in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 SEC approves second batch of housing subsidy benef ..

SEC approves second batch of housing subsidy beneficiaries

2 hours ago
 ECP defers Imran Khan's contempt case indictment u ..

ECP defers Imran Khan's contempt case indictment until Aug 2

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in of n ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in of new judges of Dubai Rental Disp ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan