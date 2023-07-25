Senior Medical practioner expresses grave concern over abnormal increase in prices of medicines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Patron in Chief of Leprosy, TB, Blindness Relief Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Prof Surgeon Muhammad Arif Khan has expressed his grave concern over the more than four hundred per cent increase in prices of medicines used by patients of blood pressure, asthma, TB, Leprosy and cancer.

In a press statement issued here on Tuesday, Prof Surgeon Muhammad Arif has demanded the provincial interim government take measures for the provision of free medicine to patients of these afflictions.

Government should take special measures for the provision of free medicines at public sector hospitals and health care centers throughout the province, Dr. Arif reiterated.

Surgeon Arif also criticized those who are responsible for selling medicines at exorbitant rates.

He said due to the non-availability of fully pure and hygienic eatable items in markets, people are fast developing such diseases and the availability of medicine at high prices is increasing their difficulties, especially in poor strata.

The concerned government departments, he continued, are also showing hesitancy in taking action against these persons involved in illegal activity and playing with the lives of people.

Those who are found involved in the production of spurious medicine or supply of medicine at abnormally high prices, deserve severe punishment and in this connection strict legislation is need, Dr. Arif went on to say.