Senior Member Board of Revenue Meeting held in quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue Muhammad Akbar Harifal on Friday said that computerization of land records would eliminate the outdated method of acquisition and transfer of lands of individuals forever and therefore accelerated the process of computerization of all land records.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held at the office of Commissioner Quetta Division to expedite the process of computerization of land records of Quetta and to remove obstacles. Commissioner Quetta Division Suhail-ur-Rehman Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Quetta Irfan Nawaz Memon, Additional Commissioner Quetta Division Muhammad Yasir Bazai, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Quetta Khalil Murad, officers of the Board of Revenue, Tehsildars and representatives of the concerned firm attended the meeting.

The decision was made in the meeting that the process of computerization should be expedited by removing obstacles in this regard. All relevant Tehsildars of Quetta should complete the process of verification of individual details and submit it within ten days while with reference to all records should be verified and computerized within two months.