Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabil Javed reviews revenue recoveries

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabil Javed has said that strict legal action should be taken against those who do not pay government dues.

He was chairing a meeting of Taxes Wing officers here on Friday. Secretary Taxes gave a detailed briefing to SMBR about revenue recovery.

Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA) Director General, Deputy Secretary Staff, Director Development, Chief Stamp Inspector and other officers participated in the meeting.

The SMBR reviewed revenue targets, recoveries during the meeting and directed the officers that the revenue recovery should be completed on priority basis and revenue officers and sub-registrars ensure the given target.

Nabeel Javed directed the assistant commissioners to go to the field and complete the revenue recovery process in time and the officers should complete the target of agricultural income tax and other taxes on priority basis. He directed that the recovery process should be ensured by auditing the private housing societies.

The SMBR further said that the deputy commissioners across the province should hold weekly meetings on revenue recovery and self-evaluate the performance of the officers concerned. He said that officers should listen to the problems of citizens visiting government offices, adding that authorities should play their special role to solve problems faced by the masses.