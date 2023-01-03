UrduPoint.com

Senior Member Board Of Revenue (SMBR) Reviews Anti Smog Measures

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2023 | 07:36 PM

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) reviews anti smog measures

A meeting was held in the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) committee room regarding anti-smog measures under the chairmanship of Punjab Relief Commissioner and Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Naveed Haider Shirazi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :A meeting was held in the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) committee room regarding anti-smog measures under the chairmanship of Punjab Relief Commissioner and Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) Naveed Haider Shirazi.

Director General PDMA Faisal Farid, Secretary Revenue Mehr Shafqatullah Mushtaq, directors of PDMA, and representatives of transport, district administration, urban unit, traffic police and line departments were present.

The relief commissioner was briefed on the elimination of smog by the line departments.

Naveed Haider Shirazi said that PDMA would lead line departments to eliminate smog in light of Lahore High Court orders. The short-term and long-term plans should be submitted to PDMA immediately and the number of vehicles and lists of teams should be submitted to the PDMA, he added. He said that help of citizens should also be taken for the elimination of smog, and the process of preparing the app for citizens was going on and the citizens would be able to register complaints about factories and public vehicles causing environmental pollution on the app.

He said that the environment and other line departments should work diligently and increase operations to eliminate smog. The traffic police should also hold a crackdown with the help of Punjab Safe Cites Authority cameras, he added.

SMBR Naveed Haider said that the transport department should share the fitness certificate of vehicles with the traffic police, and concerned agencies should deal strictly with those who caused environmental pollution.

He said that actions should be expedited and the ongoing construction work on the roads of Lahore should be completed as soon as possible so that there was no problem of traffic jams on any road. All departments should ensure close liaison and do their best to eliminate smog. He said that the orders of the Lahore High Court would be followed and a zero tolerance policy would be followed against the burning of crop residue, garbage and kilns working without zigzag technology.

Smoke control devices should be installed in factories immediately and indiscriminate action should be taken against violations, he concluded.

Related Topics

Lahore Lahore High Court Police Technology Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic Lead All Share Best

Recent Stories

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces receives Tanzan ..

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces receives Tanzanian counterpart

7 minutes ago
 KP Governor for strengthening political harmony

KP Governor for strengthening political harmony

3 minutes ago
 AJK government to officially observe Captain Sarwa ..

AJK government to officially observe Captain Sarwar martyrdom day

3 minutes ago
 Iranian Gen Qasem Soleimani second death anniversa ..

Iranian Gen Qasem Soleimani second death anniversary observed

3 minutes ago
 As a Saudi woman at the wheel in the Dakar rally, ..

As a Saudi woman at the wheel in the Dakar rally, Akeel carries extra baggage

3 minutes ago
 Planning minister reviews 300 MW Coal Fired Power ..

Planning minister reviews 300 MW Coal Fired Power Project

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.