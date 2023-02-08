Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) reviews arrangements to deal with snowfall in Murree

Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR)/ Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabeel Javed presided over a review meeting here on Wednesday to deal with expected snowfall in Murree

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR)/ Relief Commissioner Punjab Nabeel Javed presided over a review meeting here on Wednesday to deal with expected snowfall in Murree.

Director General (DG) Anti-Corruption Nadeem Sarwar, Secretary Revenue Mehr Shafqatullah Mushtaq, directors of Pakistan Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and officials of Tourism, Environment, Forest and other departments attended the meeting. Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, DC Murree and senior police officers participated through video-link. Commissioner Rawalpindi, PDMA and other agencies gave a briefing to the relief commissioner about their arrangements in Murree.

It was informed that 13 facilitation centres had been established in Murree for the convenience of tourists and closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras had also been installed on all the roads in Murree. Similarly, the city was being monitored through CCTV in the control room. The tourism squad and police were patrolling the roads 24 hours a day and relief camps had also been set up to shift people to safer places in case of emergency.

Relief Commissioner Nabil Javed said that the line departments should ensure and improve coordination and be ready all the time to deal with any emergency. Strict action should be initiated against encroachers and those involved in illegal construction, he stressed and added that the building bylaws be strictly implemented.

He said that a committee, consisting of senior anti-corruption officers, would be formed to prevent illegal construction in Murree district. This committee would also examine the old maps.

The relief commissioner asserted that the ban on plastic bags should be fully implemented and heavy fines should be imposed on the violators. There was a complete ban on tree cutting in Murree and the law would take its course in case of any violation. The Murree administration and Forest Department should maintain a close liaison and more trees should be planted to eliminate environmental pollution. Similarly, operations must be conducted against illegal encroachments on Murree Expressway in collaboration with concerned agencies, he said and added that work should be completed on Galiyat Bypass and parking lots in Murree as soon as possible.

Alongside this, he added that the hotel registration process should be completed on a priority basis, hotel bye-laws should be fully implemented and only the prescribed number of vehicles should be allowed to enter Murree. Long-term policies should be made so that an incident like the Murree tragedy did not happen again and the administration should brief tourists about precautionary measures at the entrance toll plazas of Murree, he added.