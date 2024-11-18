Senior Member BoR KP Visits Abbottabad Divisional Headquarters
Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2024 | 06:48 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Senior Member of the board of Revenue, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday while chairing a meeting during his visit to Abbottabad discussed various revenue-related matters, including the land acquisition for the Patrind Dam.
He also visited the New Tehsil Building accompanied with Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan and provided a tour of various branches and offices in the building, briefing him on the provision of different revenue services to citizens.
The Senior Member of the Board of Revenue also visited the Domicile Branch, Sub-Registrar Office, and the Service
Delivery Center in Abbottabad.
He reviewed the services being provided, interacted with citizens, listened to their issues, and issued on-the-spot instructions for resolving them.
During the visit, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue, and Deputy Director Service Delivery Center were also present.
