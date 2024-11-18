Open Menu

Senior Member BoR KP Visits Abbottabad Divisional Headquarters

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2024 | 06:48 PM

Senior Member BoR KP visits Abbottabad Divisional Headquarters

Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Senior Member of the Board of Revenue, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday while chairing a meeting during his visit to Abbottabad discussed various revenue-related matters, including the land acquisition for the Patrind Dam

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Senior Member of the board of Revenue, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Monday while chairing a meeting during his visit to Abbottabad discussed various revenue-related matters, including the land acquisition for the Patrind Dam.

He also visited the New Tehsil Building accompanied with Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan and provided a tour of various branches and offices in the building, briefing him on the provision of different revenue services to citizens.

The Senior Member of the Board of Revenue also visited the Domicile Branch, Sub-Registrar Office, and the Service

Delivery Center in Abbottabad.

He reviewed the services being provided, interacted with citizens, listened to their issues, and issued on-the-spot instructions for resolving them.

During the visit, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue, and Deputy Director Service Delivery Center were also present.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Visit Dam

Recent Stories

CCP approves 50% acquisition of Total Parco by Gun ..

CCP approves 50% acquisition of Total Parco by Gunvor Group

2 minutes ago
 PTI leaders should come out with their families in ..

PTI leaders should come out with their families instead of using other people's ..

3 minutes ago
 5 illegal arm holders arrested, More than 04 kg dr ..

5 illegal arm holders arrested, More than 04 kg drugs recovered

3 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting, reviewed development schemes

DC chairs meeting, reviewed development schemes

3 minutes ago
 KMU holds antimicrobial resistance awareness week- ..

KMU holds antimicrobial resistance awareness week-2024

3 minutes ago
 UAF students go to fields for wheat campaign in Pu ..

UAF students go to fields for wheat campaign in Punjab

3 minutes ago
Current Account records a surplus of $349 million ..

Current Account records a surplus of $349 million in Oct 24: SBP

2 minutes ago
 FDA prepares 2,367 smart cards of residential, com ..

FDA prepares 2,367 smart cards of residential, commercial properties

3 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of Pervaiz Malik being observed

Death anniversary of Pervaiz Malik being observed

3 minutes ago
 Schools to reopen across Punjab except Lahore, Mul ..

Schools to reopen across Punjab except Lahore, Multan from Tuesday

3 minutes ago
 Profiteers fined in Faisalabad

Profiteers fined in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 UN climate chief at deadlocked COP29: 'Cut the the ..

UN climate chief at deadlocked COP29: 'Cut the theatrics'

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan