Open Menu

Senior Minister Announces Commencement Of Second Phase Of Anti-smog Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2024 | 07:03 PM

Senior minister announces commencement of second phase of anti-smog campaign

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday announced the commencement of second phase of the anti-smog campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday announced the commencement of second phase of the anti-smog campaign.

In a statement issued here, she stated that Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has mandated the strict enforcement of laws and regulations under the Smog-Free Punjab vision.

She noted that the first phase, which spanned three months, focused on providing facilities, technical assistance, equipment, and technology across all sectors. Over the next three months, environmental protection laws and regulations will be rigorously enforced in industries, agriculture, traffic, and other sectors, she said, and warned that violations of environmental laws will result in fines, penalties, and arrests.

Furthermore, the senior minister affirmed the commitment to achieving a complete ban on plastic, with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif personally overseeing its implementation. Strict actions will be taken against the burning of crop residues, the emission of toxic fumes from industries, and the discharge of harmful chemicals into water bodies, she added.

The senior minister emphasized the need for a collective effort to address the smog crisis in Punjab. With the support of the public, media, and all segments of society, the air can be cleared of toxic smoke and deadly diseases can be eradicated. The successes achieved so far, with public support, will continue and lead to the accomplishment of this vital goal, concluded the senior minister.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Technology Punjab Water Agriculture Traffic Maryam Aurangzeb Lead Media All From

Recent Stories

Turkish president receives Saudi defense minister ..

Turkish president receives Saudi defense minister in Ankara

14 seconds ago
 "Moments We Shared" continues to lead Chinese main ..

"Moments We Shared" continues to lead Chinese mainland daily box office

15 seconds ago
 President Zardari, Bilour discuss national issues

President Zardari, Bilour discuss national issues

17 seconds ago
 Hurricane Beryl pummels Caribbean, strengthens to ..

Hurricane Beryl pummels Caribbean, strengthens to Category 5

2 minutes ago
 PM meets Tajik president; highlights Pakistan's in ..

PM meets Tajik president; highlights Pakistan's investment potential in multiple ..

2 minutes ago
 Death anniversary of Alam Channa observed

Death anniversary of Alam Channa observed

2 minutes ago
Turkey detained hundreds after anti-Syrian riots

Turkey detained hundreds after anti-Syrian riots

2 minutes ago
 2023 cyclone Freddy longest on record at 36 days: ..

2023 cyclone Freddy longest on record at 36 days: UN

28 minutes ago
 At least 27 killed in stampede at India religious ..

At least 27 killed in stampede at India religious gathering

32 minutes ago
 Farmers advised to complete sesame cultivation by ..

Farmers advised to complete sesame cultivation by mid-July

32 minutes ago
 DC calls for strict security measures for Muharram ..

DC calls for strict security measures for Muharram in ICT

32 minutes ago
 CPWB rescued 87 child beggars in June

CPWB rescued 87 child beggars in June

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan