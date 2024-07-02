Senior Minister Announces Commencement Of Second Phase Of Anti-smog Campaign
Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2024 | 07:03 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday announced the commencement of second phase of the anti-smog campaign.
In a statement issued here, she stated that Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has mandated the strict enforcement of laws and regulations under the Smog-Free Punjab vision.
She noted that the first phase, which spanned three months, focused on providing facilities, technical assistance, equipment, and technology across all sectors. Over the next three months, environmental protection laws and regulations will be rigorously enforced in industries, agriculture, traffic, and other sectors, she said, and warned that violations of environmental laws will result in fines, penalties, and arrests.
Furthermore, the senior minister affirmed the commitment to achieving a complete ban on plastic, with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif personally overseeing its implementation. Strict actions will be taken against the burning of crop residues, the emission of toxic fumes from industries, and the discharge of harmful chemicals into water bodies, she added.
The senior minister emphasized the need for a collective effort to address the smog crisis in Punjab. With the support of the public, media, and all segments of society, the air can be cleared of toxic smoke and deadly diseases can be eradicated. The successes achieved so far, with public support, will continue and lead to the accomplishment of this vital goal, concluded the senior minister.
